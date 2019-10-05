|
Leonard John Heinz
December 27, 1932 - September 29, 2019Leonard John Heinz passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia. His loving wife of 56 years, Margaret was by his side.
Len was born to Irene Elizabeth (Donovan) Heinz and Leonard Vincent Heinz on December 27, 1932, in Salinas, California. His family eventually settled in San Francisco, where Len attended Most Holy Redeemer grammar school (class of 1946), Saint Ignatius High School (class of 1950), and University of San Francisco (BA 1954, Teaching credential 1955.) He actively served in the US Army 1955-1957, then continued to serve in the Army Reserve, where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1993.
From 1962 until 1992, Len fulfilled his calling as an educator, devoted to Riordan High School in San Francisco. During his time there he had a significant impact on many young students growing up in the SF Bay Area. He taught English and Literature, served as Dean, and was principal of the summer school program for many years. He also coached the Freshman and JV baseball teams.
Len was active in his community. He led many volunteer efforts at Epiphany, Riordan, the Outer Mission and in later years in El Dorado County. He was a leader in the Boy Scouts, coached youth baseball, was active in neighborhood groups, participated in school parent clubs, and even campaigned for supervisor in San Francisco. In short, Len never sat still. Unless he was watching the San Francisco Giants or Forty-Niners.
Among Len's accomplishments were building two family vacation homes from the ground up, where he loved hosting family and friends.
After they retired, Len and Margie moved to Pollock Pines, where Len practiced his second career as a real estate agent. He was also very active in the community, serving in the Lions Club, the Sheriff's volunteer program, and the Gold Rush Chorus, a men's barbershop music group that brings joy and harmony to others. Len and Margie were fortunate to be able to travel extensively with each other and with dear friends.
In addition to Margie, Len is survived by his children, Leonard Alan Heinz (Julie), Laureen Marie Heinz (Philip Hidalgo), and Rose-Ellen Heinz Fairgrieve (Scott), grandchildren Ryan, Nicole, Rocky, Buzz, Daniel, Amy, and William, siblings Gerald Heinz (Theresa), Joseph Heinz, Annette Monaghan (Dennis), Vince Heinz, and James Heinz. Len was predeceased by parents Len and Irene, and sisters Theresa, Jean, and Cecilia.
Len and his family were blessed that in the last year of his life he was in the loving care of the incredible caregivers at Golden Moments Care Home in Sacramento.
A funeral mass and celebration of Len's life will be held November 16 at 1 pm at Saint Ignatius Loyola, 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019