|
|
Leonard Irving Hurwitt
June 1, 1927 - February 10, 2020Leonard was born and raised in San Francisco.
After graduating from Balboa High School, he enlisted in the Navy during WW II. Shortly after he was discharged from the Navy, he met his wife to be Yvonne Ehrenberg. They were married for 65 years until Yvonne's passing.
He worked at several companies before he found his true calling in residential real estate. He was a real estate broker and held his license for over 50 years.
Leonard will be remembered as a world traveler, a long standing member of Lake Merced Golf and Country Club, and an avid Giants fan. To his friends and family, he will be remembered as someone who was quick to smile and young at heart.
Leonard was the devoted father of Sharon (Alan) Levins, Nancy (Matthew) Browar, and Joan (Mitchel) Berger. He was the Grandfather of Emily (Jason) Goldstein, Amy Levins, Joshua Browar, Lauren Browar, Lindsay (Michael) Paisner, and Alex (Nicole) Berger. He was the Great Grandfather of Samuel and Jacob Goldstein, Leo and Vivienne Browar, Georgia Gainer, Annie Berger, and Isaac Paisner. He is the brother of Dorothy Tietze and the late Stanley Hurwitt. He is the brother in-law of Bernard Monetta.
We want to give special thanks to Marlene Garibay and Vicki Quiogue who were his caregivers at the SF Towers.
Private funeral services were held.
Donations in Leonard's memory to UCSF BTC Foundation 505 Parnassus Avenue, M779 SF, CA 94143
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020