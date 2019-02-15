Home

Leonard Labagh


Leonard Raymond Labagh

April 3, 1946 - January 13, 2019

Leonard Raymond Labagh was born in San Francisco to P. Steele and Henrietta Labagh. He peacefully passed away in Fairfield, Iowa, where he resided with his family for the past 36 years.

Husband, Father, Brother and Friend. Grandfather, Cousin, Uncle and Son.

Beloved husband to Toni for 44 years. Devoted Father to Eric, Chris, Brooke and Amy. Grandpa to Erika and Jesse. Cherished Father-in-law to Christine, Chris, and Andrew. Dear brother to Loretta, Terry, Paul, Greg, Barb, Marty, Donna and Lisa.

Len attended St. Anne's, St. Ignatius, UC Berkeley and Golden Gate Law School. Former S.F. Police Officer, decorated S.F. Fireman, practicing attorney and businessman.

Len was often the center of attention, but not deliberately. He was larger than life, with a wicked sense of humor. We loved him very much and he shall be sorely missed.

He supported and was supported by the Fairfield, Iowa community and his many friends.

Services were held in Fairfield where he will be interred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
