|
|
Leonard Walter MattsonLen Mattson of Healdsburg, California, passed away on August 18th at age 80. His wife Deborah Culloden and his sister Joan Waring were by his side. Len was born on April 28, 1939 in Bloomfield New Jersey to Walter and Linnea Mattson, from Sweden and Massachusetts. He was an example of the American Dream come true. He grew up playing football for Bloomfield High School where he made lasting friendships to this day, and then attended Upsala College in East Orange New Jersey. Len soon left New Jersey for Berkeley, California. He quickly found a job in the record business and was later hired by KTOB radio which became Classical KKHI radio (Buckley Broadcasting). Over the next 55 years Len established himself as the national leader in advertising radio sales for classical music radio stations. He established KKHI as the radio voice of the San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Symphony through the broadcasts of their live performances. Len served as president of the Classical Music Radio Association from 1985-87. He was known for his creative ability to brand the top advertisers in the country on classical music stations. Because of this he was promoted to Vice President of KKHI sales and was made part owner of Buckley's station KWAV (Monterey), KSEQ (Visalia), and KUBB (Merced). After the 1994 sale of KKHI, Len went on to be a leader in the sales department of Classical Station KDFC until his retirement in 2016. His friends and everyone who worked for or advertised with Len will remember his generosity, positive attitude and love of life. Len's cup was always half full. His laugh, his smile and his genuine giving spirit made him unique. Len loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Culloden, sister, Joan Waring (Fred), his two children Erik Walter Mattson (Dawn), Kristine Lynn Mattson (Kevin McCauley), his grandchildren Noah and Ethan Guirguis, Samira George, Dallas and Sofia Mattson, his stepdaughter Hadley Culloden Hudson and her son, Tristan Kraemer.
Services will be held at 12pm on September 21st., Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 209 Matheson Street Healdsburg CA. 95448 with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Villas Assisted Living, thevillasatcloverdale.com or The ,
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019