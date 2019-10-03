|
Leonard A. RosenbergLeonard A. Rosenberg, a distinguished attorney, multitalented musician, tai chi enthusiast and inspirational man dedicated to family, friends and faith, died peacefully Sept. 26, 2019, in Greenbrae, California, after complications from prostate cancer. He was 72.
Born in San Francisco, Len was the son of Ralph Rosenberg, a doctor, and Jeannette Rosenberg, a teacher. A Lowell High School graduate, he followed in his parents' footsteps, attending UC Berkeley. He dropped out to become a musician, but his band broke up and, after marrying Sandra Kurlon, he returned to graduate from Cal with a major in psychology and minor in music.
He earned a law degree from Golden Gate University and practiced divorce law before finding his calling in immigration law. He worked 32 years for the federal government, including the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, retiring as deputy chief counsel. An asylum law expert, he mentored many attorneys and was honored for his extraordinary performance.
A member of Congregation Emanu-El of San Francisco, Len remained very active after retiring in 2007, visiting with family and friends; attending concerts, lectures and services; volunteering for the JFCS Holocaust Center; and playing with his beloved Netivot Shalom JazzKleztet band. Len and his wife shared a love of music, food, family, spirituality, kindness, conversation and each other. He took immense pride in his 2 sons, their spouses and 3 grandchildren and enjoyed finding connections through genealogy.
He had an amazing attitude during his bout with cancer, staying positive through treatments, showing gratitude to his compassionate caregivers and continuing to play guitar. He found great pleasure playing and arranging music and discussing each song's meaning. The last song he played: "I Shall Be Released."
Len was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra (Kurlon) Rosenberg; son Alec Rosenberg and his wife, Marilo Aceves; son Ivan Rosenberg and his wife, Kristin Cavoukian; and grandchildren Matthew, Charlie and Lucie. A private graveside service was held at Home of Peace Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019