|
|
Leonard Garcia San Juan
Feb.19th, 2019 - Sept. 3rd, 2019A proud native of Berkeley. A musician, Ultra Marathoner, Avid Fisherman, Lifetime CAL Bears, Giants, Warriors and 49ers fan, adventurous traveler with limitless curiosity in all things. He will be missed.
Survived by his wife, Carmen; Children, Lisa Bertoli Kemp (Ron), Abigail Bertoli Gonzalez (Joel), Oliver (Predeceased) and Max; Grandchildren, David and Olivia Gonzalez, Marie Nicolo and Gina Nicolo Plute (Chris).
Many thanks to Sutter Health Hospice for their amazing care and comfort.
Private Services were held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019