May 8, 1932-March 30, 2020Leonie Kennel passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020 at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Kennel, in September of 2014. Leonie was an only child, native San Franciscan, and was very proud of her roots, having lived in the City for her entire life. Whether it was dining at a classic City restaurant or attending a weekly local farmers market she was loyal to her favorite haunts and routines that she grew up enjoying. Although Leonie never had children, she loved the company of close friends, her care givers, and animals, especially cats! During her long career what she valued most were the numerous long term friendships she established and fostered during and well after many years on the job. She had a quick wit and a keen sense of humor. Leonie touched us all and will be greatly missed by the many friends that she loved. A Celebration of Life Gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020