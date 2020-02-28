|
Leora "Lee" Rist
May 03, 1927 - February 27, 2020Leora (Lee) Rist was born May 03, 1927 to Rosemary & Cosmo Arcy in Wilmington, California and she was a 5th generation Californian. Lee Passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020.
Lee married her high school sweetheart, George W. Rist, on December 15, 1945 and together they resided in San Francisco. In 1953, Lee and George purchased their first home in Pacifica, California where they lived from 1953 to 1976. The couple then moved to San Mateo, and upon Lee's retirement relocated to Napa, California.
Lee was a long time Superior Court Clerk with the San Mateo County Courts. Lee was passionate about her work, and the judge she worked for, Judge Haverty!
Lee was a social butterfly, and enjoyed her life to the fullest. She was a devout Catholic, and her faith was steadfast until her last breath.
Lee is survived by her four children, daughter Linda (Don) Damon, son Micahel (Merry) Rist, son Stephen Rist, and daughter Patricia (Steven) LeVeck along with her five grandchildren, Joseph Damon, Garrett Rist, Scott Rist, Rebecca Dunn and Ryan LeVeck.
Lee is also survived by five great grandchildren, Courtney Damon, Nickolas Damon, Melanie Rist, Declan Dunn and Conor Dunn.
Friends of the family are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, March 2nd starting at 4:30 pm at Pacifica's Chapel by the Sea, 801 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica, Ca, with a rosary at 6:30 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd at 9:30 am at Church of the Good Shepherd, 901 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica, Ca.
Please join all of Lee's family to celebrate her long and well lived life at Sharp Park Golf Course, 1 Sharp Park Rd., Pacifica, Ca from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020