Leslie Cepillo January 31, 1965 - April 25, 2019 Dearly beloved mother of Jamie, Jessica, Jessie, Jasper and Josiah Bonifacio, adoring grandmother of Nevaeh Bonifacio. Leslie was a beautiful person on the inside and out. She enjoyed cooking, singing karaoke, spending time with her patients, and outings with her family and close friends. She was very personable and always managed to make a new friend wherever she went. Her presence brought comfort and joy to everyone around her.

Most notably, what made her such a beloved mother and friend were her altruistic values and acts. Her generosity was overwhelming, always giving even when she had nothing. She was constantly putting everyone's needs before her own and like any good mother — she was there for her children.

Leslie taught her sons and daughters to be independent, strong, and most importantly kind. The amount of love for her five children could not be measured, as they were her world. She will forever be remembered as a great, loving individual and mother. A native of Pampanga, Philippines.

Friends may call Thursday after 4:00 pm at DUGGAN'S FUNERAL SERVICE 3434 17th Street where the Vigil will be held at 7:00 pm and are invited to attend Funeral Mass, 11:00 am Friday at Mission Dolores Basilica. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery.





