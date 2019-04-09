Leslie Sebastian Langlow 1922 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 at the age of 96. He is survived by his daughter Pamela. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret and his daughter Sandra.

Leslie was born and raised in Washington State. After military service in WWII, he married Margaret in 1946 and they lived in Seattle WA. His occupation was with Remington Rand Inc. where he served as Regional Sales Manager for the western states' territory. This resulted in a relocation to San Francisco, CA in 1955. He took over ownership of this territory in 1970 and LESCO became his company's name.

In 1966 the family purchased a home in Westlake, Daly City. This was home for 53 years. After retirement in 1985, Leslie spent most of his free time on a golf course. That was his hobby of choice and he always loved the game.

Leslie was a warm, loving man. He lived a wonderful, long life and will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in Pease Dad. I will love you always.

Services will be private.



