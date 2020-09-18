Leslie Linhares
Leslie Linhares passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the age of 90 doing what she loved best, reading a book in her garden. Leslie was born in San Francisco and raised in Daly City. She graduated from OPLH '44 and ICA '48. She earned her Bachelor's Degree at Lone Mountain and her Master's Degree from San Francisco State. She was a dedicated educator and principal in the Laguna Salada School District for over 40 years.
Leslie was a devoted Catholic. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed the theater and the ballet. She loved traveling, playing bridge, and taking care of her roses.
She is preceded in death by her parents Bessie and Milton and her brother Roderick. She is survived by her sister Diane (Donald) Wood, her nephews Rod (Lisa) Linhares, Christopher (Peggy) Wood, and niece Melissa (Michael) Yoshida.
A private memorial will take place.
Donations may be made to Special Olympics
or St. Vincent de Paul Society.