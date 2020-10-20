1/1
Leslie McDonald
1939 - 2020
Leslie Richard McDonald

Leslie Richard McDonald (Les to all who knew and loved him) passed away on October 17, 2020 - weeks before his 81st birthday. A proud native San Franciscan through and through, Les was born on November 5th, 1939 to parents Geraldine and Joseph. He was raised in the Mission district, not far from the flat in which he resided for the last 20 years of his life.
The beloved father of Janice Ward, Leslie Drury, Michael McDonald, and Jessica Lamonica. A cherished grandfather to Michael McDonald, Melissa Miller, Lauren Cobb, Dominic Drury, and Ava & James Lamonica. Blessed with great-grandchildren Bruce McDonald, Abel and Madison Miller.
Les is predeceased by siblings Gerald McDonald, Shirley Hudson, Mary Lou Wakefield, and Phyllis Darnell. He leaves behind his brother, Joseph McDonald and sister, Sandra Johnson.
Les loved his family deeply, and worked tirelessly to ensure that all were taken care of. From his days as a gas station attendant, to printing, McDonald Realty, the messenger business, his Roadrunner delivery business, and the Archdiocese of San Francisco.... Les always said, "It's not 'work' if you love what you do." He dedicated himself to helping any and everyone he could, and continued as an independent contractor for the Real Property Support Corporation at the Archdiocese all the way up until his passing.

His friendships gave him great joy. Among them are some he knew since childhood, those he met on the handball court, even acquaintances turned lifelong pals through real estate deals. Always hoping to brighten someone's day, Les made friends everywhere he went. There is no doubt that he is watching over all of those he loved, smiling and singing.
Due to COVID, a private celebration of Les's life will be held in his memory.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
