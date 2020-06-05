Leslie Clark Menetrey

June 7, 1932 - April 22,2020

Leslie Clark Menetrey, 87, of Fullerton, California passed away on April 21, 2020. Leslie was born in San Francisco, CA. on June 7, 1932 to Adrienne Hedger Clark and Lt. Baylies Voorheis Clark and baptized on the U.S.S. Arizona on February 26, 1933. She grew up in San Francisco, attending Burkes School for girls through high school. After attending U.C. Berkley she finished her education with a degree in Music from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, CA.

In many ways, Leslie was ahead of her times. In the late 70's, she took math and computer classes to become a systems program analyst, and worked for many companies in the tech world. Later she became a real estate agent.

She had many interests. She was an avid skier as a young girl at Sugar Bowl, CA. She enjoyed hiking, backpacking and fishing. She frequented Yosemite throughout her life camping many times in Tuolumne Meadows. Classical music—especially opera-- was a love. Leslie gave in many ways as she was an accomplished cook, knitter, and painter.

Leslie is survived by her husband Walter Menetrey; children, James McNeill of Healdsburg, CA, Katherine Hicks of Riverside, CA.; and her grandchildren, Robert McNeill, Adrienne McNeill, Sydney Hicks and William Hicks; and her sister, Sally Pennings.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Preston Stedman; sister Susan Nigh; and her daughter Leslie Chase McNeill.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store