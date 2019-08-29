|
|
Leslie Michael Silverman
January 18, 1944 - August 11, 2019On August 11, 2019, Les Silverman peacefully passed away at the age of 75, after suffering a major stroke.
Les started out in a modest middle class family in Chicago. He went to public schools before attending the University of Wisconsin for undergrad, and Washington University in St. Louis for a Masters in graphic design. He was blessed with a keen sense of design and after opening an office for the Center for Advanced Research in Design in San Francisco he opened his own graphic design firm. He was instrumental in the shaping and success of the San Francisco Design Center complex with Henry Adams. Alongside his husband (and love of his life) Irvin, Les went on to become a successful and admired real estate investor and landlord for decades. Throughout his rich and rewarding life he embraced every challenge, every success, and every opportunity with the same soft and comforting resolve and improved the lives of all who crossed his path.
He was endeared by all who knew him and will be missed by an abundance of friends and family. Les engaged with individuals from all walks of life through his warmth, consideration and inclusivity. He was always there to listen, and to truly hear what others had to say. Leading by example, Les encouraged each of us to be the best version of ourselves - more calm, comfortable and confident. To many he was the wind in their sails. He inspired so many and was there for anyone and everyone who needed a hand, some advice, a smile, a hug, or even a little redirection. He made all our lives better and we will always have a smile in our hearts when we think of him.
All of us who knew and loved Les will greatly miss having him in our everyday lives, but will always carry his warmth in our hearts. Our love for Les has no bounds.
Les is survived by his Brother, Chuck, his Sister-in-law Maudie, Nephews Chris, Fred and Josh, Nieces Callie, Marni and Taylor, and countless family and loved ones.
Please consider Donations to Wildlife Conservation Network or San Francisco SPCA in remembrance of Les.
A memorial will take place at the Conservatory of Flowers in San Francisco on October 27, 2019.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019