Lester J. Wayne January 1, 1940 - February 21, 2019 Lester passed away peacefully at home in San Francisco on Thursday, February 21 at the age of 79. Lester was born in Sacramento on January 1, 1940. He was the fifth child of Joseph Wayne and Janice Bock. Following the death of his mother, the family moved to San Francisco when Lester was 9 years old. He attended Commodore Stockton Elementary School, Francisco Junior High, and Galileo High School (class of January 1958). He is preceded in death by his brothers, Edgar and Robert, and sisters, Bertha and Rosemary. He is survived by his brother, Leland.



In 1959, Lester married his first wife, Phyllis Chan and together they had two children, Lisa (Jetson Lee) and Matthew Wayne (Kimi). In 1962, Lester began a 35-year career as a computer programmer/project leader for the California State Automobile Association. He was one of the first Asians hired outside of the mail room. After his divorce, Lester took up bowling and met Debbie, who became his wife in 1984. He then became stepfather to the late Jason Chin (Cindy) and the late Allison Chang (Barry). He was the proud grandfather to Samantha and Danielle Lee; Mariko and Aaron Wayne; Christa Chin and Jordan Chang; and Kimberly Chin.



Lester enjoyed taking his beloved dog Coco on walks in Golden Gate Park, day trips to the casino, and a good meal. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and most of all his sense of humor.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1000 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lester's name to Asian Women's Shelter, Attn: Program Development Coordinator 3543 18th St. #19 San Francisco, CA 94110 or sfspca.org.



