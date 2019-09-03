|
Letitia Anne Deibert
December 25, 1924 - August 12, 2019Letitia, better known to all as "Bobby," passed peacefully at her home in Moraga on August 12, 2019, at age 94. Like everything else Bobby did, she left this earth impeccably dressed and on her own terms.
Bobby was always proud to be a Christmas Baby, born in San Francisco on December 25, 1924, to the late Frank and Letitia Eleanor Keville. She was a third-generation San Franciscan, raised in the family home at 37th and Fulton Avenues. Her father died when Bobby was 12. Despite the hard times that followed, her mother made sure that Bobby and her brother continued to enjoy summers in their beloved Ben Lomond.
Always a good student, the highlight of Bobby's education was her high school years at the St. Rose Academy where she tormented the nuns with pranks and formed friendships that would last for the rest of her life. After college at Lone Mountain College for Women (now USF), Bobby was hired to be a flight attendant for United Airlines. She was working on a flight to Philadelphia when she got to chatting with one of her passengers, Richard Wilson Deibert of Orwigsburg, PA. They would marry and travel the world together for the next 62 years, always holding hands. After she retired from flying, Bobby co-founded the Oakland chapter of Clipped Wings. She was a voracious reader, a devoted animal-lover and a lifelong student of the French language.
Bobby is survived by her children Eric Deibert (Christy) and Anne Deibert, her grandchildren Brittney (Reid) and Casey (Marin), her great-granddaughter Marian, her Keville nieces and nephews (Mark, Kathryn, Edith, Paco, Oonagh and Ellen) and her Deibert nieces and nephews (Joyce, Nancy, Don, Bill, and Lynn). She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Dr. Franklin James Keville and his wife, Elizabeth Hollister Keville.
A memorial service in honor of Bobby's life will be held on September 11, at 10:15 a.m., at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 1001 Camino Pablo, Moraga, with reception to follow. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to one of Bobby's cherished causes, Canine Companions for Independence in Santa Rosa or your local Meals on Wheels.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019