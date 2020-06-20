Liam Chawke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Liam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Liam Chawke
September 23, 1963 - June 14, 2020
It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Liam Chawke. Liam passed away on the evening of June 14, 2020 at the age of 56 after a 5 year battle with cancer. He was in the company of his wife Kelley, and two daughters, Molly and Hayley at their home in Pacifica.

Liam was born in Dohora Banogue, Croom, Co. Limerick, Ireland on September 23, 1963 to the late Martin and Mary Chawke. Growing up on a dairy farm, Liam loved to be outdoors working on the farm and spending time playing sports. He immigrated to San Francisco in 1984, to join his older brother Martin. They made a great team working hard together over the years as painting contractors. Liam met his wife Kelley in Portal's Tavern in San Francisco and they married on July 13, 1991. They created an amazing life together with Molly and Hayley. Family meant everything to Liam!

Combining his passion for soccer and his love for his daughters, Liam coached their soccer teams for many years; from their AYSO teams, CYO teams, to Molly's tournament team. Liam's kindhearted personality shined through in his coaching style, always being patient and understanding. He was a dedicated parent and coach, who attended every sporting event cheering on his girls from the sidelines.

Liam had a green thumb and took a lot of pride in his garden, especially with his roses. Although his profession was in painting, Liam was a great handyman who could fix anything or complete any task his family presented to him. He was a gentleman with a heart of gold.

Gone too soon, but will forever live on in our hearts. Beloved by his wife Kelley, daughters Molly and Hayley, and siblings Marian, Jim, John, Margaret, Martin, Noel, Bernie, Regina, Colm, Patricia, Michael, and the late Kieran. Caring brother-in-law and uncle to many, both here and abroad.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only limited numbers of people can be invited to the church and reception. The family is sorry that they cannot accommodate everyone who would like to pay their respects to Liam.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved