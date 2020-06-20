Liam ChawkeSeptember 23, 1963 - June 14, 2020It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Liam Chawke. Liam passed away on the evening of June 14, 2020 at the age of 56 after a 5 year battle with cancer. He was in the company of his wife Kelley, and two daughters, Molly and Hayley at their home in Pacifica.Liam was born in Dohora Banogue, Croom, Co. Limerick, Ireland on September 23, 1963 to the late Martin and Mary Chawke. Growing up on a dairy farm, Liam loved to be outdoors working on the farm and spending time playing sports. He immigrated to San Francisco in 1984, to join his older brother Martin. They made a great team working hard together over the years as painting contractors. Liam met his wife Kelley in Portal's Tavern in San Francisco and they married on July 13, 1991. They created an amazing life together with Molly and Hayley. Family meant everything to Liam!Combining his passion for soccer and his love for his daughters, Liam coached their soccer teams for many years; from their AYSO teams, CYO teams, to Molly's tournament team. Liam's kindhearted personality shined through in his coaching style, always being patient and understanding. He was a dedicated parent and coach, who attended every sporting event cheering on his girls from the sidelines.Liam had a green thumb and took a lot of pride in his garden, especially with his roses. Although his profession was in painting, Liam was a great handyman who could fix anything or complete any task his family presented to him. He was a gentleman with a heart of gold.Gone too soon, but will forever live on in our hearts. Beloved by his wife Kelley, daughters Molly and Hayley, and siblings Marian, Jim, John, Margaret, Martin, Noel, Bernie, Regina, Colm, Patricia, Michael, and the late Kieran. Caring brother-in-law and uncle to many, both here and abroad.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only limited numbers of people can be invited to the church and reception. The family is sorry that they cannot accommodate everyone who would like to pay their respects to Liam.