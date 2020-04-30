Libby Lewin April 13, 1928 - April 28. 2020Libby Lewin passed away peacefully April 28th, at her home in San Francisco. She was born April 13, 1928, to Sephus and Ethel Lewis in Mount Airy, North Carolina, the fifth of six children. Libby was a teenager when her mother passed away, and the loss inspired Libby to value strength, kindness, and family. She was a 1945, graduate of Franklin High School in Mount Airy, and subsequently moved to New York City to work for a top cosmetic company. On a business trip to San Francisco, she met Werner Lewin. The couple married on July 12, 1953, and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Werner's death in 2016. After raising five children, Libby began a career as a real estate agent in 1985.

Libby was the cherished mother of Werner S. Lewin, Jr. of Novato (Yolanda), Michael Lewin of San Francisco (Jamie), Lydia Tevini of Miami, FL (Helmut), David Lewin of Chicago, IL (Simmone), and Lysa Lewin of San Francisco (Robert Bevc); loving grandmother of Tyla, Nyki, Sepp, Benjamin, Emily, Jessica, Max, Nya, Luciana, Luka and Sam; and proud great-grandmother of SJ, LyliAnna, Maximo, Jaxon, Lyv, Josef, Byanca, and Pyper. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gitta Lewin, as well as ten nieces and six nephews. Libby will be missed by her dear friends Sue Rouda, Jayne Lee and Ruth M. Chavez.

Libby will be remembered as a generous person; whether giving her support, lending an ear, or delivering chicken matzoh ball soup to anyone in need. Those who knew her best would describe her as a force of nature.

A private burial at Eternal Home will be officiated by Cantor Roslyn Barak. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sinai Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Greater Bay Area Make-A-Wish Foundation in memory of Libby Lewin.







