Lida Granucci Lalanne
August 18, 1927 – August 28, 2019Mom passed peacefully away on August 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was 92 years old. Born in 1927, her parents Giuseppe & Maria Granucci immigrated from Lucca, Italy to San Francisco in the early 1900's. A native of San Francisco, mom grew up in the Marina District, graduated from St. Brigid's Grammar School, St. Brigid's High School and the University of California, Berkeley where she met her husband of 27 years, Cal (deceased). She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Along the way she made friendships that lasted her lifetime. Spending time with her family was most important to her. Large Italian dinners with family and friends, summer vacations at Rio Del Mar or trips to Italy to visit extended family relatives were always her favorites. She spoke fluent Italian. Mom was special inside and out – a classic lady adorned with grace. Always a smile on her face, she was loving, kind, thoughtful and compassionate to all who crossed her path. Mom had a special presence. Her family always came first and taking care of us was a role she truly treasured.
She was preceded in death by her only sibling, her sister Katherine Lococo, brother-in-law Sam Lococo and her niece Jomar. Lida is the devoted mother of her four children Ken (fiancé Linda), Bob (Millicent), Suzie Miller (Marc), and Jim (Monica). Beloved Grandmother of Stephanie (Jeff), Danielle (Greg), Jackie, Michaela, Megan, Mia (Ryan), Alex (fiancé Ashley), Max and Jerrad. Proud Great Grandmother of Cailin, Molly, Hailey, Regan and Jack. She is aunt to Janice Holland (Mike), Larry Lococo (Kathy), Judy Gambardella (Tony) and Ann Marie Martin (Gus).
Mom taught pre-school at San Domenico School in Marin for 10 years. She was President of the Saint Ignatius College Preparatory Loyola Guild for several years, very active with numerous aspects of Saint Ignatius College Preparatory including a Member of the Fr. Carlin Heritage Society, gave her time and talent to her parish St. Cecilia for over 50 years, to Catholic Charities, the Auxiliary of Little Children's Aid, and the Little Sisters of the Poor.
Thank you to Dr. Marilyn Kutzscher for the care you provided mom over the years, to mom's dear friends Marian and Yvonne and to mom's caregivers Helen and Joy along with Jen and the Sutter Hospice Team. Our family is so grateful for your loving care and adoration of mom.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Rosary on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Church, 2555 17th Ave, San Francisco. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church. Donations may be made to the Auxiliary of Little Children's Aid and Saint Ignatius college Preparatory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019