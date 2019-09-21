Home

Lidia Chiappari

Lidia Chiappari Obituary
Lidia Longo Chiappari

March 26, 1923 - September 2, 2019

Born in Frisanco, Italy, and raised in San Francisco. Beloved wife of Attilio Chiappari (d. 2007) and cherished Mom, Nonna, Aunt and Friend.

Lidia was a kind and gentle lady whose greatest joys were family and friendships. A retiree of the San Mateo Union High School District, she was an Auxiliary volunteer at Nazareth House for 19 years. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the loving staff at Nazareth House as well as to Hospice by the Bay.

Burial services were private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Nazareth House, San Rafael, on October 19th at 11:00 a.m.

Those wishing to donate in Lidia's memory may contribute to Hospice by the Bay or to Nazareth House.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
