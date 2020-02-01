|
|
Lile "Tish" Adams
February 13, 1928 - January 29, 2020Lile Eugenia (Tish) Adams left us just as she had lived her entire life: definitively and on her own terms. Tish was a force rarely encountered in this world. A practical optimist, a divine storyteller and an even better listener. Tish collected friends with ease and was adored by everyone. Her greatest loves in life were (in no particular order) her twin brothers Robbie and Russell, travel, her pets, her friends and always a good book.
Tish was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Jimmy and Gertie Adams. In 1954, she joined the Red Cross and served overseas in Japan, Korea and Germany. Tish moved to San Francisco in 1963 and taught in the Daly City Unified School District for decades. She loved her Jersey Street home and Noe Valley dog parks, restaurants, retailers and neighbors. Despite living many years in California, Tish never lost her Southern accent and charm.
She brought laughter, wit and joy to every moment right up until her passing. We are forever changed by her presence and will miss her beyond measure.
There will be a private celebration of Tish's life in early March. If you would like to contact the family, please email [email protected] If you wish to honor Tish's life, please consider a gift to Sutter Health Hospice.
"It seems to me, it all works out…"
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020