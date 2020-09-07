Sr. Lillian Bartosik, C.S.J.

May 23, 1923—Aug 29, 2020

San Diego native, Sr. Lillian was the daughter of Edward and Lillian Bartosik. She was named Mary Margaret and had a brother, George.



Taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange in elementary and in high school, Sr. Lillian entered the congregation in September 1941. She received her BA in education from Mt. St. Mary's College and her MA in counseling from the University of San Diego. After vows, she began ministry as an elementary school teacher and taught in Catholic schools from northern to southern California, then as a high school teacher in Mater Dei High School from 1956—1965. At the request of Bishop Montrose, she was made the founding principal of Rosary High School in Fullerton. Because the Chinese people were particularly dear to her heart, Sister Lillian then spent the next 20 years at the Chinese Mission of Old St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco. In 2000, Sr. Lillian moved to Regina Residence for retired Sisters in Orange. While there she tutored students part-time in both Taller San Jose Hope Builders and Nativity School in Santa Ana.



Because of the pandemic, her funeral was private in the Motherhouse Chapel. She is interred in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange.





