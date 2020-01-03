|
Lillian Bea Wilson Cunningham
June 29, 1933-November 25, 2019After a fifteen year fight with metastatic breast cancer Lillian Bea Wilson Cunningham quietly passed into God's closer presence on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Lillian was lovingly cared for at home in her final days by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Don Cunningham of Alameda, and her five surviving children. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Her first-born, Dr. Ron L. Cunningham of Grand forks, N.D. predeceased her in 2004.
Lillian was born in Alameda, the second child of Rev. Dr. Roy E. and Winona Wilson. She lived in Oakdale, Porterville, San Francisco, Los Gatos, and Berkeley, CA, graduating from Berkeley High School. She attended 3 years at the University of the Pacific where she met her future husband. After marrying in 1954, she raised six children, completed her B.A. degree and certification as a teacher at UC Berkeley in 1972. She received an M.A. degree from California State University, Chico in 1982. Her specialization was multi-lingual, multi-cultural education. Lillian's teaching spanned bi-lingual Pre-School in Redwood City, CA; Elementary education in Paradise, CA; and 26 years in the Alameda Unified School District. She was recognized as a Mentor Teacher.
Lillian was an accomplished musician on piano, organ, English Hand Bells, and voice. She sang with the UOP Acapella Choir, The Oakland Symphony Chorus, the California Retired Teachers' Chorus, and several church choirs.
She held membership in CaiRTA of the East Bay, serving for many years as the chairperson of the Scholarship Foundation; in DKG Society International, Zeta Phi Chapter; and in Twin Towers United Methodist Church, Alameda.
Lillian, a dedicated apprentice of Jesus, believed that love was the most healing force in the world. She sought to live that love. A celebration of her life is set for Saturday, January 25th, 2 pm at Twin Towers United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's honor are encouraged to SaveTheChildren.org; Giffords.org; or to The Lil Cunningham Contemporary Music Fund, Twin Towers UMC.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020