Lillian M. GiustoLillian M. Giusto, Born July 19, 1928; died December 18, 2019 peacefully in her home at the age of 91 with family by her side. As a child, she moved from Joliet, Illinois to San Francisco where she lived on Anderson Street for over 80 years. First with her parents and then with her husband. Lil married the love of her life, Mario Giusto, who just so happened to live across the street on August 20, 1970. They were inseparable for the 37 years they were married until his passing in 2008. She is survived by numerous generations of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lil was proud to be a 1947 graduate of Balboa High School and to have her special booth at Westlake Joe's, where she was given the name: Lil the pill from on the hill. However, she was most proud of being a 49er Faithful followed them until her final days. The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers who took such good care of Lil. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 2nd, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 221 Valley St., S.F. Followed by committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maryknoll Society, www.maryknollsociety.org .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019