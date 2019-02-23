|
|
Lilo A. Trahan (aka Lieselotte Gockel)
October 14, 1933 - February 17, 2019Entered into rest in Millbrae on 2/17/19, age 85. Born in Duisburg, Germany, Lilo grew up in Salzwedel and Dusseldorf. Lilo emigrated to the U.S. almost 60 years ago, becoming a citizen in 1977. Eventually settling in San Francisco, working as a hair stylist, Lilo met the late Paul J. Trahan, and they were married for 50 years. Lilo had a lifelong passion for art and left behind many beautiful paintings she created over the years. Survived by daughters Lisa Venezia and Jennifer Trahan, son-in-law Michael Venezia, grandchildren Dominic and Madeleine Venezia and Daniel and Jack Weinstein, and sister Heidi Depes. Donations in Lilo's memory may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2019