Lily Lee Huey April 8, 1924 - April 2, 2019 Lily Lee Huey passed away peacefully at her home in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 2nd at the age of 94. Lily had suffered a stroke in September of 2017 from which she had not fully recovered.



Lily was predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel, who passed in 2009. Lily is survived by her four children, David (Sylvia), Eva Wong (Edmund), Dick (Sharon), Elizabeth Lynch (Tim). She had nine grandchildren: Denise, Kristin, David II, Krystle, Daniel, Kimberly, Megan McCabe(Bill), Kelly, and Lauren.



Lily was born in Taishan, China, April 8th, 1924. As a young woman, she taught elementary school at the Taishan Elementary School before meeting Daniel in 1947. They married in Hong Kong, and a year later Lily left China to settle in Vallejo, California. While Daniel focused on supporting the family financially, Lily raised four rambunctious kids amongst a tightknit Chinese-American community. In 1963, the Huey clan moved across the Bay to San Francisco to escape the brutal spring allergy season. Daniel opened his iconic Union 76 service station at Pacific and Taylor in Chinatown, while Lily supplemented the family income as a seamstress and later as a clerk at Mei Wah Co., jewelry wholesaler.



Lily kept very busy in retirement. She enjoyed traveling, singing Chinese karaoke at the Golden Gate Park Senior Center, line dancing, playing Mah Jong, and could occasionally be spotted at area casinos. Lily spent most of her free mornings among friends at the Jackie Chan Senior Center. She was also very involved with the Women's Taishan Teachers Association.



A wake will be held on Friday, April 19th from 5-6pm and a memorial service on Saturday, April 20th at 10:30am. Both will be held at Green Street Mortuary in San Francisco (649 Green St). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Self-Help for the Elderly, 731 Sansome Street, Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94111 or www.selfhelpelderly.org/donate. The Self Help organization was a wonderful resource helping my mom stay independent.



