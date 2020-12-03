Lily Catherine Lai (nee Lam)
June 2, 1932 - November 27, 2020
Lily was born in Chinatown, San Francisco in 1932. She grew up as the only daughter and middle child in a family with six brothers. In 1948, she moved to Stockton, CA where she received an Associate of Arts Degree at Stockton College and worked at Daylite Market and Centro-Mart from 1948-1957. Lily married John Lai in 1957 and moved back to San Francisco where she worked at Borden's as a bookkeeper until the early '60s when she left her career to raise her family. Lily will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her comfortable, supportive companionship, and the love she had for her family. Her memory lives on in her daughter, Shelly de Vries (Peter), her son, Gary Lai (Denise), and her granddaughter, Sophia de Vries.
. Donations can be made in her name at Chronicle Season of Sharing Fund.