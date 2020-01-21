|
Lilyan Itsuyo Takaha
March 22, 1926-January 13, 2020Our beloved Mother, Lilyan Itsuyo Takaha, passed away peacefully after a brief illness in the early morning hours of January 13, 2020 at the age of 93 with her children by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Chick and son Larry. She leaves behind her loving children, Marc (Ane), Cary (Annie) and Cara Scopazzi (Dan) as well as 8 grandchildren and 10, soon to be 11, great grandchildren.
Lilyan was born in Long Beach California, the youngest of 5 children. A personal family tragedy resulted in a difficult childhood and culminated in 1942 with being sent along with over 110,000 other Japanese Americans to one of the concentration camps after Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. Lilyan was sent to Heart Mountain, Wyoming where she met her first husband. From this marriage she had her oldest son, Larry.
After World War II, now a single mother, Lilyan made her way back to the West Coast with Larry. She ended up in San Francisco where she enrolled in cosmetology courses at Marinello School of Beauty. In the evenings she worked at a Japanese restaurant where a young California School of Fine Arts student used to order noodles, oftentimes after already having had dinner at home, but smitten with the young waitress. That student was our Dad, Chikara "Chick" Takaha. He and Mom married in 1948 and spent the next 68 years together, first in San Francisco where son Marc was born then son Cary. Daughter Cara was born after they had moved down to the Peninsula to San Mateo and finally settling in Foster City where they lived for 45 years.
In addition to raising her four children, Lilyan had a long career spanning over 30 plus years working for Glemby International. She went from receptionist at H.Liebes Beauty Salon at Hillsdale Mall to the manager at I. Magnin Beauty Salon in San Mateo to being the area supervisor for all Glemby salons in Northern California. Always a fair and diplomatic manager she was loved by both employees and customers. Impeccable and stylish, she was never without her fuchsia lipstick and manicured nails.
Once retired Lilyan spent time with her grandkids, could be seen with earphones and a transistor radio listening to favorite radio shows and always a Giants game. Volunteering at Audubon School, taking water aerobics, and traveling to Laughlin, Nevada with Dad to go gambling with friends.
Despite a rough beginning, our mother was victorious in life and was dearly loved by many. She was quiet, kind, and giving. The most selfless person you could ever meet, always thinking about everyone else above her own needs. The very definition of grace. We will all miss her greatly.
Our family would like to thank the entire staff at Gordon Manor in Redwood City who lovingly took care of Mom for the last 4 years following a stroke.
Per her request, there will be no funeral services. However, there will be a Celebration of Life on June 6.
