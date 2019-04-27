Lin "Linda" Zhou Feb 7, 1970 - Apr 14, 2019 Lin "Linda" Zhou, 49, of Oakland, passed away on April 14, 2019 at the Stanford Hospital.



Born in Lanzhou, China on February 7, 1970, Linda graduated from Northwestern Polytechnic Institute in Fremont, California and received a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology.



She was married to Mark Coggins on November 22, 1999 on Kauai, Hawaii. The couple shared a passion for travel, visiting the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Argentina, the Bahamas, The Cayman Islands, China and Japan, among other countries during their nearly twenty-year marriage. Linda particularly enjoyed Spain and Japan, and often talked of residing in one part time.



Linda had a successful career in software quality assurance, specializing in consumer device testing. She worked for a variety of leading companies in Silicon Valley, including Intuit, Palm, Motorola/Google and GoPro. She was liked and respected by her colleagues, who admired her generosity, teamwork, dedication, ability to learn and her gusto for life.



In addition to her interest in travel, Linda enjoyed food and cooking, and most especially baking, a skill and interest she developed only after moving to the United States.



She is survived by her husband Mark, her sister Rong Zhou, her father Zhiduo Zhou and her mother Lihua Han.



A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at 2 p.m., May 11, 2019 at the Chapel of Chimes in Oakland, California.



The family respectfully asks that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Linda be made to the Linda Zhou Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts, which has been established to honor her and her passion for cooking. To make a contribution, please send a check made out to the DVC Foundation, with Linda Zhou Memorial Scholarship in the memo section to DVC Foundation, 321 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill, CA 94510.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 3 to May 5, 2019