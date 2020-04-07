|
Linda Blodgett Romero
Apr 1,1942 - Mar 29,2020Linda Blodgett Romero died peacefully at her home in Danville, California after a long battle with cancer with her loving husband Al Romero at her side.
Linda was born in San Francisco to George and Dorothy Blodgett. The family moved to Eugene, OR in 1957. She attended High School and the University of Oregon where she developed and honed her musical theater talent earning a degree in Theater Arts in 1964. She had a life-long passion for her Oregon Ducks, proudly wearing her Duck gear which filled her closet.
Following her graduation from U of O, she married Norman Miller of Eugene, OR and they moved to San Francisco, CA where she worked for Pac Bell as a customer service representative.
She had a passion for musical theater and would share her remarkable musical talents as Linda Miller at the Sea Witch in Ghirardelli Square and at the Hilton in a group called Standing Room Only. She performed with the Lamplighters in a musical adaptation of Ernest in Love in 1972. She sang the anthem for an Oakland Raider game, guest performed with the Nelson Riddle Band and performed at the US Embassy in Japan. She also starred in many local Bay Area theater productions throughout her career, including Stop the World and Carousel at Contra Costa Theater in Walnut Creek and I Do, I Do at the Alameda Altarena Playhouse. She moved away from the Bay Area in 1982, returning one night to meet with old friends and sing at Marcello's a once popular restaurant/piano bar in Danville, CA. There she met Al Romero, whom she would later marry on April 16, 2005. She welcomed his family and they were glad that their Dad had again found happiness with Linda.
Her decades-long battle with cancer left an indelible impression on her family and all who knew her. Eventually, the cancer took her gorgeous voice away, but it couldn't take her spirit. She continued to fight with amazing strength and unbelievable grace until the very end. She truly lived for her family and we will miss her beyond words.
Linda is survived by her husband Al Romero; her brother Gerald Blodgett of Cloverdale, CA and her sister Cathy Becker (Curt) of Eugene, OR; her two children Lisa Miller Harkey (Craig) of Marysville, CA and Chris Miller (Becky) of Los Angeles, CA and four Grandchildren, Garrett Harkey, Estlin Miller, Georgia Miller and Josie Miller.
The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020