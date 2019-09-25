|
|
Linda Susan Caviglia
April 2, 1947 - Sept. 22, 2019Linda Caviglia passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 after a brief illness. Linda was born in Chicago, IL to Fred and Alice Voltmer on April 2, 1947. She moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Altos, Cupertino, Mountain View, Pacifica, San Carlos and Redwood City.
She married Louis P. Caviglia on December 12, 1976. Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She made many dear friends and was a member of the RWC Sunrise Lions Club; a book club; and the Redwood City and San Carlos Senior Centers. She enjoyed bridge, bingo, traveling and trips to the gambling casinos. Her joy was her family and she always had time for anyone who needed her.
Linda is survived by her husband (Louis) of 42 years, her children Michael Caviglia (Cindy) and Christina Conner (Tom) and her grandchildren Gianna and Jacob Caviglia and Mary Alice and Ethan Conner, her brother Frederick Voltmer (Ginger), brother in laws, Robert Caviglia (Eileen) and John Caviglia (Lori), and her nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on September 30, 2019 from 5pm- 9 P.M. with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius Catholic Church on October 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M,1100 Woodside Road, Redwood City, a reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019