July 13, 1941 – Oct. 11, 2019

Linda Clark, known to many as the "land shark" of San Francisco, died Oct. 11, 2019, in Walnut Creek, Calif., a champ to the end. She was 78. In her final days, she was surrounded by family and friends, toasting to life with a glass of Chardonnay and her signature shock of blonde hair and gold earrings. She died from complications from COPD.

Linda loved San Francisco, hated tyranny and enjoyed a good joke, good food, good wine and a good time. With her husband Mario Sigüenza, they became known for their backyard neighborhood parties featuring their friends' live salsa band.

A residential real estate agent for Coldwell Banker in San Francisco for nearly 40 years, Linda was consistently a top sales agent in the city and Northern California. She loved helping people make property deals, witnessing the city go from gritty to glitzy. She owned and renovated homes on Potrero Hill. One of her favorite haunts was Specs bar in North Beach, where she was greeted like a long-lost friend.

Born an advocate, she firmly believed in civil rights for all people and worked to unionize longshoremen under Harry Bridges.

In retirement, Linda and Mario restored two 120-year-old Victorian homes on a hill in Port Costa and donated hours to the Port Costa Conservation Society, helping save a historic school.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by stepchildren, Veronica Rosen, Pablo Sigüenza, Joanne Sigüenza and Emilio Sigüenza; stepgrandchildren Bianca and Bella Rosen, August and Paloma Rodello, and Mateo Sigüenza; nephews David Jacobs and Michael Whitley; nieces Joy Bancroft and Beth Jacobs; and extended Sigüenza families throughout Mexico and El Salvador. She was predeceased by her parents Oliver and Mildred Clark and her sisters Marjorie Jacobs and Jean Whitley.

In remembrance of Linda, the family wishes you get out of the fast lane, take special care of your family, stay in touch with your friends, enjoy a day of joy and laughter, and live life to the fullest. A party in Linda's honor will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Port Costa Conservation Society, 1 Plaza Del Hambre, PO Box 36, Port Costa, Ca. 94569-0036.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
