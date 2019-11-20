Home

Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Linda Collins


1946 - 2019
Linda Collins Obituary
Linda Anne Collins

Feb. 21, 1946 - Nov. 17, 2019

Linda Anne Collins was born in San Francisco to Daniel and Adele Lopez on 02/21/46. She was one of five children. She was preceded in death by her infant siblings, Daniel Albert Jr. & Leslie Lee, survived by her loving younger brothers Daniel Larry & David Wayne Lopez. At the young age of 13 Linda was attending Luther Burbank School where she met the love of her life Tom Collins. They were married on 12/06/1963 at the Church of the Visitacion in San Francisco. They started their family in San Francisco, moved to Redwood City, and ultimately settled in San Bruno. Linda was the loving mother of Tommy & Karen Collins (Pettus). Linda's family and friends were her passion. She loved having them all at her home to celebrate any occasion and as often as possible, but especially on Christmas Eve. She celebrated life to the fullest, dancing & singing at any opportunity, going to Harveys to watch her favorite performer, Dean Martin, and sharing her joy for life with everyone she met. She is survived by her loving husband Thomas James Collins Sr., her Son, Thomas James Collins Jr. (Gloria), Daughter, Karen Anne Collins Pettus (Eric), and her Grandchildren Thomas James Collins III, Brittany Erica Pettus, Marla Lyn Pettus, Amanda Kathryn Collins, & Connor Lee Pettus. She was also preceded in death by many Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins who she adored, but survived by her Aunt Marie Clark who was like her sister. A viewing will be held on Sat. Nov. 23rd from 10:30AM – 11:30AM at the Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF. followed by a service at the Italian Cemetery Main Chapel. At the end of the services we will inform all where to follow for Celebration of Life.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
