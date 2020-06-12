Linda Ertola

Linda Lee ErtolaLinda Lee Ertola passed away on June 8, 2020 after a hard fought, two-year battle with brain cancer. Linda was born in Vancouver, Washington to Fred and June Lautermilch. She is survived by her husband Arnold, son Nick, grandson Aiden, her siblings Dorthy, Pat, Shirley, Vi, Dick,and seven nieces and nephews. Linda was strong, beautiful, courageous, generous and above all adventurous, with a truly good soul. Linda loved to walk on the beach, spend time in her garden and travel the world. But her favorite thing in the world was an afternoon at a Giants game with her son Nick. She was a successful travel agent who became an even more successful mother. In the last ten years she designed and built beautiful homes. Linda's generous spirit touched all she met and her acceptance of people was unconditional. She always had the time to listen and offer her support. Linda's passing leaves a hole in the world for all who knew her. She would be touched if everyone donated their time to stop and listen to what the people around you have to say. As soon as the world allows, there will be a celebration of life party, "the kind she loved".