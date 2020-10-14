Linda Grohe

Linda Squires Grohe



Teacher, wife, mentor, College Dean, sister, breaker of glass ceilings, and friend to countless people lost her valiant fight to AML Leukemia on September 29, 2020. A native San Franciscan, Linda spent virtually her entire life in the City she loved. A Richmond district native Linda blazed through Alamo, Presidio, and George Washington High school with honors and emerging with lifelong friends. She dipped her toe outside of the city for college obtaining a BA and Masters from San Jose State, where she also made countless lifelong friends. Linda then ventured behind the redwood curtain and taught speech at Humboldt State for two years before the lure of a teaching position at City College of San Francisco brought her home, beginning as a teacher and retiring as Dean of the departments of Health and Physical Education. Linda brought enthusiasm to the classroom, enabled students fearful of speaking in public to overcome their fears and emerge with confidence, a lifelong gift to many. In various non-teaching positions, Linda was able to gather disparate forces (herding cats??) and emerge with collaborative efforts. She was an especially strong advocate for the benefits of City College. She was especially proud of the countless grads of City working in the hospitals and clinics throughout the area. Linda knew not everyone starts off with equal opportunities, and that City College opened a door to education and lifetime skills that changed lives and families, and fought as hard as she could throughout her 41 years at CCSF for those young people, many of whom are hugely successful because of the opportunities community college provided. Linda was socially committed to helping those unfortunate, creating paths to success, and providing assistance on the way. She gave her time and talent to too many causes to mention, but was especially proud of her work as Chair of the Board at San Francisco's all female academic high school ICA Cristo Rey located in the heart of the Mission district, a school that has 100% college acceptance.



Linda was the daughter of Alan and Edna Squires of San Francisco, sister of Carol (Tom) Brandi, and wife of William Grohe. Linda was at a gathering one night and spotted an old friend from behind, a big man with broad shoulders. She went up to him and gave him a hug, only to find when he turned around, it was the wrong person. But the wrong person turned out to be the right person because this began a relationship and love affair with Bill that lasted nearly four decades. Their lives together were always on the go. They did many thing together, exploring the City's many restaurants and different foods in the neighborhoods, and weekly outings to the movies. Weekends often found Linda and Bill at their place in Clear Lake where again Linda was surrounded by a cadre of wonderful friends. Saturdays in the fall found Linda at CCSF rooting for the hugely successful football program and supporting its wonderful coaches, who sent hundreds of young men to four year colleges on scholarship. A lifelong athlete, Linda was a morning swimmer, frustrated golfer, and a former pitcher for Harpo's in the City's softball league who appreciated the beauty of sports and intricacy of competition.

Linda lived her whole adult life in the City, but she and Bill traveled throughout the globe for fun and for Bill's many swimming meets in the Master's swimming program. In all of her travels and dealings Linda always emerged with new friends.

Linda was a second mother to her two nephews Chris and Rico Brandi, an indispensable part of their lives. She was a stepmother to William (Modjgan) Grohe and Sara Prevo. She was a warm and loving grandmother to Brian and Michelle Grohe and Stuart and Jacquelyn Prevo, traveling east to see them, taking them on trips, showing them California, and sharing in the joy of their lives. Her granddaughter Michelle wrote: "She was generous, loving, adventurous, strong and energetic. She was an incredible grandmother that I was blessed to have in my life. She was an inspiration to me in so many ways, and it was a blessing to have her in my life as a strong woman role model."

Linda received too many awards and honors to recount. Her greatest legacy is in the countless lives she influenced, the people she helped fulfill their potential, and numerous friends who loved being with her.

You can honor Linda's memory with a donation to the LINDA SQUIRES GROHE Scholarship c/o ICA Cristo Rey 3625 24th Street, San Francisco, Ca 94110, or you can do a random act of kindness that creates a smile, or both. When life returns to a semblance of normal, we will honor Linda with a public memorial service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store