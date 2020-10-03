Linda Lagemann

Dr. Linda Ann Lagemann
Loving sister, compassionate friend, advocate for children, psychologist, professor at UCSF, Commissioner for Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Special Olympics
coach, adventurer.
Dr. Linda Ann Lagemann, age 63 passed away on March 27, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. She passed away from a Stage 4 liver cancer diagnosis that came in early 2020 giving her just months to wrap up a lifetime of dedicated work within her field.
Linda was born January 11, 1957 in Whittier, California to R. Barry & Bonnie C. Lagemann and grew up in, Sun Valley CA & Maplewood, NJ. She graduated from UCSF in 1995 with a doctoral degree in Psychology. Linda was a respected national expert with extensive education, experience, and observation in her field. Linda enjoyed the SF Ballet, theater, basketball, mountain climbing, and many other adventures. She had a passion for life and a dedication to improve, impact and help the lives of others. When Linda left her private practice she dedicated herself to ensuring that the public, especially parents, had access to crucial information that the psychology and psychiatric pharmaceutical industries conceal. Linda was tremendously charitable and used her knowledge to lift up those who needed help. Linda was a woman beloved for positive energy and great compassion for others. She will truly be missed.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings Barry, Greg, Ken, Daniel, Clark, Bonnie, David, John, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be Celebrations of Life at a later date, in both Los Angeles, CA at the Church of Scientology and a Catholic Mass in New Jersey to ensure all who loved and admired Linda can join in remembering a life well lived. See legacy.com
for updated information about services.