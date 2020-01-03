|
|
Linda RedingtonLinda Ruthanne Redington was born on April 22, 1960 at 9:04 p.m. to Ethel and Oliver Redington at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, California. She resided on the peninsula for 59 years, 8 months, and 1 week. Linda was educated at Edison Elementary School (1965-1971), Hoover Jr. High School (1971-1973), Sequoia High School (1973-1977), Cañada College (1977-1982), and San Jose State University (1982-1985). She earned an AA in Liberal Studies and a BA in Religious Studies. In years past, Linda was an active member of First United Methodist Church on Broadway at Brewster where she taught Sunday School, sang in the Chancel Choir, and served on numerous committees. She was admired for her beautiful soprano voice and she relished memories of monthly gatherings and annual retreats with a church social group known as "Double Ringers." Always fond of children, Linda maintained relationships with a number of tots into their adult years. She was especially blessed to love and be loved by Teagan Boram, always referred to as "my baby," with whom she shared many cherished experiences and a close and unbreakable bond. She valued friendship and she was in touch with people she'd known since childhood. Linda worked for several years in the cardiology office of Drs. Irwin Kasser and Fredric Reichel followed by a short stint with Cardiovascular Medicine and Coronary Interventions subsequent to the doctors' retirements. Linda was proud to be a published author having had an original poem printed in the Fall 1970 edition of FUN at age 10. She was the recipient of numerous awards for vocal performance while in high school where she sang in the A Cappella Choir and the by invitation only Treble Clef. She was a life member of Phi Kappa Phi. Linda enjoyed trips to states across the country, most recently Missouri in October 2019, to visit loved ones. She had a brilliant mind, an incredible memory, and, above all else, she was kind, generous, and loving. Linda is survived by her mother, Ethel Redington, her sister/best friend/partner for good, Cynthia Redington, her beloved "baby," Teagan Boram, many cousins, and Teagan's parents, Noreen Ford and Dan and Ann Boram, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Redington, and a host of family and friends. Linda died peacefully on December 28, 2019 at 7:33 p.m. at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, California. Her death was unexpected and is devastating to those who loved her the most. She is greatly missed. Friends are invited to celebrate Linda's life with her family on January 7 and 8 at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel on Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020