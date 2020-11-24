Linda ArmstrongRittenhouseAugust 8, 1962 - November 10, 2020It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Linda Armstrong Rittenhouse at the age of 58, in Hillsborough, California.Linda was born August 8, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Anne and Mike Armstrong. The oldest of three daughters, Linda spent many years moving with her family around the country until settling in Darien, CT. After graduating from Darien High School in 1980, Linda received a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University of Ohio in 1984, and a Masters of Education from Fresno Pacific College in 1994.Linda was passionate about teaching. She began her career as a Resource and Learning Specialist and has been recognized in the industry by Marquis Who's Who. She was Learning Specialist for The San Francisco Day school. She left that position to spend more time raising her four daughters. As they grew Linda transitioned from classroom teaching to private tutoring and found enormous satisfaction in working individually with gifted and special needs children. She worked with many children and families for years and was always fully invested and was very proud of their success. Additionally Linda was very proud of the time she spent as a Learning Specialist position at Nueva School in Hillsborough.Linda had many interests including playing the piano, horseback riding, her golden retriever Charlie, and taking adventurous scuba diving vacations with family and friends. She was especially enthusiastic about House-boating and many trips were taken with family and friends to New Melones Reservoir or Lake Powell.Linda was an accomplished athlete, a competitive swimmer, an excellent student and had a love for books. She will be fondly remembered for her wonderful compassion, warm and gentle personality, bright smile, open heart and steadfast devotion to family and friends.Linda is survived by her husband Doug Rittenhouse, her daughters Nicole, Jessica, Alexandra, and Jacqueline, her mother and father Anne and Mike Armstrong, sisters Julie Armstrong Deery and Kristy Armstrong Clifton, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime close friends.A Memorial Service to celebrate Linda's life will be scheduled at a future date.