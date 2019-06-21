Linda Sampson Linda Charlotte Sampson a resident of Novato, CA passed away in her home on June 13, 2019. Linda was born in Washington D.C. on October 22, 1946. Her family moved to Winnetka, Illinois, where she was raised.

Linda graduated from Northwestern University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education. She was an accomplished musician. After moving to San Francisco, she received her JD from the University of San Francisco in 1976. Linda was passionate about her work and her clients. She practiced law for decades and was a Partner with Hothem & Sampson and Yount & Sampson.

After retirement, Linda enjoyed international travel, and she volunteered with the Marin Humane Society, Lighthouse for the Blind, and The Book Place. She also sang with the Mayflower Chorus in San Rafael. Linda enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, and she absolutely adored animals.

After a 40 -year break, Linda picked up her violin again and joined the Lucas Valley Chamber Orchestra and the Shameless Strings quartet. She also taught private lessons in her home.

Linda was known as a "gutsy gal". She often commented to her friends how much she loved life. In the days leading up to her passing, Linda's home was full of friends she met through her diverse interests. She is survived by her dear cat "Muffin" and her many friends.

On the morning of her passing, the birds were singing and helped Linda find her way.



In place of flowers, donations made to Hospice by the Bay would be appreciated.

A Celebration of Linda's life is planned for Saturday July 13, 2019 2pm – 4pm at

Beso Bistro and Wine Bar, 502 S Palm Drive, Novato, CA 94949. All are welcome.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019