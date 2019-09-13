San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Linda Telles Obituary
Linda Martha Telles

Linda was born on February 26, 1942 in San Francisco. She passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, from complications of Vascular Dementia. She graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She taught elementary school in the San Francisco Unified School District for 35 years. She met her husband, Armando Telles, in San Francisco and raised two daughters together: Suzanne Telles Hursh and Miriam Rebecca Telles. She is survived by her husband, Armando; two daughters, Suzanne and Miriam; two brothers, Daniel Rosenstock and Kenneth Rosenstock; and three grandsons, Brandon Hursh, Truman Hursh and Rowan Telles.
A celebration of her life will be held at Columbia Brotherhood Lodge No. 370, 565 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. All are welcome.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
