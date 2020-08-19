Linda Sloss Woodside
July 21, 1948 - August 4, 2020
Linda Edith Sloss Woodside passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, after enduring almost 20 years of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Her fierce strength, determination, and holistic approach to her disease allowed her to enjoy her 6 beloved "life-sustaining" grandchildren. Her family wishes to carry on their "Lolly's" spirit. Please join them by being kind to one another, pausing to say hello and asking your neighbors how they are doing. In return, you will help to ensure she lives on. For her complete obituary, please visit: https://rb.gy/jbwlis