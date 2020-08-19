Linda Ying Deehan
Feb. 16th, 1958 - June 28th, 2020
Linda Deehan of San Carlos passed away on June 28th, 2020 surrounded by her family after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Dennis Deehan for 28 years. Devoted mother of Sean and Nicholas. Dear daughter of Chun Seto Ying and Shu Kou Ying (deceased). Cherished sister to Kathy (Clifford) Young, Wing (Helen) Ying, Debra Ying, Lily (Dan) Smith, and Billy Ying.
Born in Hong Kong, Linda immigrated at the age of 2 to Alabama with her family and then finally settled down in San Francisco in the early 60's.
Linda graduated from Francisco Junior High School and Lowell High School in The City. After high school, she started working for Safeway Stores at a number of different San Francisco locations. Linda was then promoted into the Safeway district offices, and she became the district secretary for the San Francisco area as well as the Peninsula. She worked for Safeway Stores for close to 25 years. Linda met the love of her life, Dennis, at a Safeway store they both shared in common. They were married on April 4th, 1992.
When they relocated to the Peninsula, Linda started working for the Hiller Aviation Museum. She worked there for the last 13 years. Linda enjoyed the camaraderie of the Museum staff and the close proximity to her San Carlos home where she could be close to "her boys." Linda loved to travel, and she enjoyed attending Notre Dame games with her husband.
Linda was a wonderful wife, an exceptional mother, and a very selfless person who devoted her life to her family. Above all else, Linda was a good person and a wonderful human being. She will be greatly missed by all of us who knew her.
A private memorial service was held on July 7th, 2020 at Crippen and Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont due to the COVID-19 crisis. A celebration to Linda's life will be held at a later date when the "shelter-in-place" restrictions are lifted.
Any acts of charity can be made in Linda's memory to the American Cancer Society