|
|
Linsley Fleur BockOn Saturday, March 7th, our beloved Linsley Fleur Bock left this plane of existence. She spent her final days surrounded by loving family, and departed peacefully and painlessly.
We can hardly begin to describe how much this kind, intelligent, beautiful, magical woman meant to the countless people whose lives she touched. She was an author, poet, artist, therapist, Momzo, Auntie, Grandma, sister, cousin, friend, lover, dreamer, fighter, and everything in between, who treated every person she ever met with the same respect, dignity, and kindness. She will be deeply missed, but everyone who knew her will always carry a piece of her in their hearts, and smile when they see a frog or a rainbow.
"But most of all, I have loved - Through mud, and locusts, and flies - And love transcends the spirit, And the spirit never dies."
-LFB, "Frog at 60"
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020