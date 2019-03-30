Lion Barnett April 22, 1949 – December 23, 2018 Lion passed away suddenly from natural causes on December 23, 2018 at the age of 69.

Lion was born on the East Coast and lovingly raised by his Mom and Dad. After finishing college, which included study with the architect, Mies Van Der Rohe, he ventured to San Francisco alone, fell in love with the City and the Castro district and made it his permanent home.

He worked for the City and County of San Francisco in the Public Health Department for virtually his entire career, a valued employee who performed his job with expertise and compassion. Instrumental in assisting countless individuals obtain entitlements and health care benefits, Lion also helped his co-workers with eligibility problems and successfully passed on his extensive knowledge to others.

Lion was proud to be a participant in the early development of the Castro district and watched it become a symbol for the LGBTQ community around the world. He became a homeowner in the neighborhood, and a helpful neighbor, fond of many residents. He was active on the Home Owners Assoc. and was the go-to man for his neighbors who appreciated and cared for him, too.

Lion was an intellectual with a keen imagination and sense of humor, capable of conversing on many subjects. He was an avid reader and loved a good mystery movie or book. He made generous donations to SF Animal Care and Control and loved remembering his wonderful cat Guppy, who lived for over 15 years. He was always kind and generous with those who knew him.

If you were lucky enough to call Lion a friend, your life was enhanced. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in Peace dear friend.

