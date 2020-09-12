Lisa Bamberger
August 22,1964 - September 6, 2020
Lisa Bamberger, a long-time Redwood City kindergarten teacher, and loving friend, daughter, sister and aunt died peacefully September 6, 2020 surrounded by her family following complications from a stroke. She was 56.
Lisa Marie Bamberger was born August 22,1964 in San Francisco to Louis and Dolores Bamberger of Redwood City. The youngest of three children, Lisa was raised in Redwood City where she loved to dance, sing, study the viola and perform in school plays.
She graduated from Sequoia High School Class of 1982 where she was president of the Treble Clef chorus. And was highly involved in the local chapter of the Rainbow Girls, a leadership and community service group for young women.
After high school, Lisa followed her passion, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Sacramento State University. She enjoyed a 30+year career teaching kindergarten and transitional kindergarten in the Redwood City School District at Taft and Roosevelt elementary schools. She loved her profession, colleagues, and many, many wonderful students.
Lisa cared deeply for animals volunteering for Pets in Need and raising cats, rabbits, a gecko, and her Citron-crested cockatoo, Moses, who is now in the loving care of the Tree of Life Rescue and Sanctuary in Placerville California.
Tante Lisa, as she was known to her nieces and nephew, Ellee, Alyssa, Sarah and Scott, was the best aunt ever - always curious about their interests and dreams, attending dance recitals, choral concerts, graduations, and taking them on trips to Disney World. Her niece, Sarah, followed her lead and became an elementary school teacher.
One of Lisa's earliest memories was walking with her great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother to a thrift store in San Francisco where she found a little doll with red hair like her own. Her great-grandmother gave her the doll and hand-made it a beautiful dress. She kept the doll in her room her entire life.
Lisa was a caregiver to her mother and father when they needed it most and will be greatly missed by her loving father Louis Bamberger Sr, brothers Louis Jr. and David, sisters-in-law Cheryl and Terry, and extended family and friends. We will miss her joy, laugh, love and caring presence.
She will be laid to rest next to her mother at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Pets in Need at petsinneed.org
and the Souza Bird Sanctuary at souzasanctuary.wixsite.com/rescue
.