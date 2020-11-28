Lisa McDonald Dugoni

March 27, 1954 - Nov 20, 2020

Lisa was born in Nashua, New Hampshire to Phyllis Delaney Decormier and Edward Lawrence McDonald. She was raised in Derry, New Hampshire and attended Pinkerton Academy High School. She was an excellent student and graduated as salutatorian. Lisa had many talents outside of academics, including painting, drawing, sewing and theatre.



After graduating from Pinkerton Academy, Lisa attended the University of New Hampshire where she received a bachelor's degree in Political Science and History in 1976. Lisa then moved to Boston where she attended the New England School of Law, receiving a J.D. degree in 1979. Lisa married the love of her life, Steven Dugoni, in Derry, New Hampshire in 1979. Lisa and Steve relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area, and Lisa was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1980. In 1990, Lisa began her own family law practice in San Mateo. She became a Certified Family Law Specialist in 1996.



Lisa had a generous spirit, and she loved to host and bring friends and family together. Every holiday and birthday party that she hosted was special. She always had festive hats for her guests to wear and prepared elaborate meals. She loved to cook and entertain and could often be found in the kitchen with a glass of chardonnay. She was devoted to her family and loved raising her children, Emily and Patrick.



Lisa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the morning of November 20, 2020 at the age of 66. Lisa is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steven Dugoni; her daughter, Emily Dugoni; her son, Patrick Dugoni; her nephew, Ted McDonald; and her niece, Katherine Anderson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis and Edward McDonald, and her brother, Brian McDonald. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lisa Dugoni's name to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley or The Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County.





