Lloyd Douglas Caldwell
January 10, 1947 - December 8, 2019In San Francisco, December 8th, friends and family were saddened by the loss of L. Douglas Caldwell. Born in Winnipeg, Canada, Doug and his family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1950, eventually residing in Daly City. A talented student; he graduated from Westmoor High School in 1964.
Doug had diverse interests which were reflected in the various professions he held throughout his life. He worked in banking and jewelry sales in Winnipeg, completed military service in San Francisco, returned to jewelry sales at Tiffany's, moved to a position at the financial firm Benevest, and ended as an editor for a construction magazine. His occupations afforded him the opportunity to meet new people and generate many meaningful, life-long friendships.
Doug retired early and kept busy as he was a voracious reader, constant traveler, inveterate scrabble player, and a great cook which he shared through his love of entertaining. Doug was a bright soul full of fun and wicked humor and will be remembered as a wonderful friend, brother and uncle. He has left a very large hole in the hearts of the many people whose lives he touched.
Doug was predeceased by his parents William and Bernice Caldwell and his younger sister Cynthia. He is survived by his brother Geoffrey (Mary) San Francisco, Sisters Lynn Wald (Robert) Summerville, South Carolina, Debbie Maissen (Larry) Mill Valley, younger brother Scot Caldwell (Colleen) Petaluma along with numerous nieces and nephews and Doug's companion, Lynn Savage, who took such great care of him in his final year battling cancer.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020