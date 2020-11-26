1/1
Lloyd Hanford
1928 - 2020
Lloyd David Hanford, Jr.
April 14, 1928 - November 25, 2020
Lloyd Hanford died peacefully on November 25th in Rancho Mirage with his loving wife of 66 years, Noel, and sons Tim and John by his side.

Born in San Francisco to Lloyd and Elise Phillips Hanford, Lloyd attended Lowell High School and the University of California, Berkeley.

Following graduation and service in the Army, he began a 60-year San Francisco career in real estate, including as an owner of Hanford-Freund & Company, a property management firm, and Hanford-Healy, a national valuation and consulting company. He served as president of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) in 1969. He was a Trustee of the Appraisal Foundation and its 1998 Chairman. He taught real estate management for many years and authored numerous articles in professional journals.

As a longtime member of the Guardsmen, Lloyd enjoyed contributing time and energy to helping "at risk" youth and was grateful for the many friendships forged through that work.

Lloyd was a dedicated tennis player and an avid downhill skier. In 2004 Lloyd and Noel moved permanently to Rancho Mirage, where Lloyd took up golf and then bridge. In later years, Lloyd and Noel enjoyed more than 50 cruises to exotic destinations, continuing Lloyd's lifelong passion for travel.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Noel, his sons Tim (JJ) and John, his grandchildren Megan and Daniel and his great-grandchildren Asher and Eliza Hanford. He was pre-deceased by his parents and sister Louise.

If you wish to honor Lloyd with a contribution, please consider the Guardsmen (guardsmen.org) or the Coachella Valley Bridge Foundation (duncanbridgecenter.com/foundation).


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
