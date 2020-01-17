Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Uyehara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Uyehara


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Uyehara Obituary
Lloyd T. Uyehara

January 2, 1939 - December 27, 2019

Lloyd Tsuguo Uyehara (80) was born on January 2, 1939 in Oceano, CA. He passed away surrounded by family on December 27, 2019 in Campbell, CA.
Lloyd's passion for business and a lifestyle including skiing, tennis and golf led him to San Francisco, CA. Here he resided, worked hard and raised a family for over 50 years. Lloyd was the owner and operator of FTC Ski & Sports, an iconic Bay Area retail sporting goods company. This venture experienced a successful and popular run during the 1960's-1990's with locations in San Francisco and Burlingame, CA.
Family, friends, associates, customers, employees and students will remember him for his charisma, acumen and boundless can-do spirit.
Private service with immediate family was held at the Willow Glen Funeral Home in San Jose, CA.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Glen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -