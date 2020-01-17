|
Lloyd T. Uyehara
January 2, 1939 - December 27, 2019Lloyd Tsuguo Uyehara (80) was born on January 2, 1939 in Oceano, CA. He passed away surrounded by family on December 27, 2019 in Campbell, CA.
Lloyd's passion for business and a lifestyle including skiing, tennis and golf led him to San Francisco, CA. Here he resided, worked hard and raised a family for over 50 years. Lloyd was the owner and operator of FTC Ski & Sports, an iconic Bay Area retail sporting goods company. This venture experienced a successful and popular run during the 1960's-1990's with locations in San Francisco and Burlingame, CA.
Family, friends, associates, customers, employees and students will remember him for his charisma, acumen and boundless can-do spirit.
Private service with immediate family was held at the Willow Glen Funeral Home in San Jose, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020