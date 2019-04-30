Lois R. Friedman August 17, 1929 ~ April 27, 2019 Lois Rosoff Friedman, 89, a retired social worker and museum docent, died on April 27, 2019 in North Andover, Massachusetts after a short illness.



Lois Friedman was born on August 17, 1929 in Queens, New York, to Sidney and Mildred Goldman. She attended Wellesley College and then the University of Michigan. She married Dr. Chester Rosoff in December 1953, and settled in Newton, Massachusetts. Lois earned her MSW at Simmons College in 1972 and worked as a researcher at McLean Hospital. There, she helped establish McLean's first program for the follow-up evaluation of patients.



In 1986 she moved to San Francisco and married attorney K. Bruce Friedman. She worked as a hospital social worker, and after retirement became a docent at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. She worked for more than two decades bringing art to inner city schools. She took up the cello at the age of 58 and played for the remainder of her life. In 2016, she returned to Massachusetts to be nearer her children, and lived at Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover until her death.



Lois leaves her husband, K. Bruce Friedman of San Francisco, her brother Michael Goldman and his wife Therese of Manhattan, and three devoted daughters and their spouses, Ann Rosoff and Jeffrey Brooks of Andover, Massachusetts, Elizabeth and Brian Elowe of Portland, Maine, and Meg Rosoff and Paul Hamlyn of London, England. Her daughter Debby Rosoff, who predeceased her, was married to Laurence Katznelson of Stanford, CA. She will be greatly missed by her family, including grandchildren Ben and Joshua Elowe, Jordan Brooks, Ethan and Andy Katznelson, and Gloria Hamlyn; her many loving friends; and her dog Charley.



At the family's request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to the San Francisco MOMA.



To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 3, 2019